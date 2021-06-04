by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., is featuring two artists for the months of May and June.
Painter Bailey Escapule’s work features oil paintings of people he has encountered in his travels.
Local artist Rozlyn Roberts takes inspiration from the beauty of nature and humanity in her ink drawings.
Escapule earned a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering from the University of Arizona in 1979. In 1992 he made a career change to become a full-time artist.
Also a sculptor, his best known work in Salida is a sculpture of Dr. Leo Leonardi, which stands in front of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Escapule gets his inspiration from his travels.
“What I enjoy most is figure painting. Especially venders in outdoor markets and other interesting people involved in their day-to-day activities. Most of my inspiration comes from encounters with people I see and meet while traveling in Latin America, Asia and Europe.”
Roberts is a local artist who has been creating art since she was young.
She began drawing as a child in Utah, inspired by the landscape, and then in Texas, where she shifted to drawing people.
Her ink drawing has been influenced by other artists such as Alphonse Mucha and Kay Nielsen, who she said excel at balancing realism and stylization.
Roberts said she enjoys many mediums, but ink is her preference.
Both artists’ work will be on display through June.
