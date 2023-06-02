Salida’s first First Friday event of the year is today, as galleries and other creative businesses will extend their hours to allow visitors to stop in and interact with artists.
First Friday takes place the first Friday of the month from June to October. Other dates this year are July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.
Schedules for hours and events such as demos, lectures or live music vary by business – check with individual galleries and businesses and follow the Salida Creative District on Facebook for specifics.
Last year’s First Friday was very informal, said Tina Gramann, community engagement coordinator for Salida Creative District. “This is a big organized push.”
Gramann will have a tent set up on F Street where visitors can get information as well as card-stock artist palettes for collecting stamps at the different businesses. Those who get a stamp at each participating business can receive a memento at Gramann’s tent.
“First Friday is the jam,” local painter Katie Maher said, and she is looking forward to “all the energy people bring when they come into town.”
“A lot of cities have it now, and it’s something that tourists coming here would understand,” painter Michael Clark said. “I get to meet new people, new customers … just interacting with people, I enjoy that.”
At least 15 galleries or businesses will probably stay open late at the beginning of the First Friday season, Clark estimated, but the number may taper down as the summer progresses. Galleries that are hosting will have shimmering silver, blue or gold flags outside their doors.
Official participants are: Salida Creative District, Joshua Been Studio/Gallery, Carl Bork and Karen Watkins Studio Gallery, Carl Bork Art, The Michael Clark Gallery and Studio, The Green Cat, Carl Ortman Gallery, Eye Candy – Art and Treasure, Howl Mercantile & Coffee, Katie Maher Fine Art, Mary Leslie Studio & Gallery, Museum of Authenticity, Corvus: Clothing and Curiosities, Four Winds Gallery, The Maverick Potter, Riveting Experience, Leslie Jorgensen, Brodeur Art Gallery, Box of Bubbles Inc., Salida SteamPlant Event Center, Community Arts at T. Rex Hall, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Now This Is Colorado, Salida Council for the Arts and Colorado Creative Corridor.
“We’re all coming together … and building community through the art,” Gramann said. “I just hope everyone comes out to support our artists.”
