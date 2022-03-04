The Salida Maker’s Market will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring a rotating selection of potters, painters, fiber artists, woodworkers, mixed media, photography, jewelry and leather goods.
The market will take place again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19, April 2, 16 and 30 and May 7 and 21 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut in Riverside Park, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Sibyl Teague is among the local artists showing their wares at the Salida Maker’s Market on March 19 and May 21. Teague is showing and selling her dimensional art and printmaking.
The Maker’s Market also offers a fresh flower bar where customers can create their own bouquets, along with local farmers and ranchers offering fresh microgreens, produce, herbal teas, meat, eggs and honey and local bakers and producers with pickled and fermented items, jams and fresh baked goods. Rotating food vendors outside include Coffee by Topo and, beginning in April, MIX, which is a new mobile botanical elixir bar.
Workshops are another part of the Maker’s Market. So far the schedule includes “Rediscover Your Closet, Rediscover YOU” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 19 for a fee of $20; Macramé Key Chain, 11 a.m. April 16 for $10; Macramé Rainbow, 12:30 p.m. April 16 for $15; Intro to Fractal Wood Burning, noon April 30; and Awakening to Beauty, a writing retreat, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21.
More workshops will be announced, and makers are being sought who are interested in teaching a workshop. Anyone interested can email desiree.marceau@gmail.com for information.
The markets take a break from June to September and will resume on Oct. 22. Fall/winter holiday markets are held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scout Hut through Dec. 23 and resume on Feb. 11, continuing through May.
A sister Maker’s Market in Buena Vista is held at The Loft Theater, 413 Main St. Spring market dates are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 and May 2 and mirror the Salida market schedule in the fall/winter with a series of holiday Maker’s Markets.
Applications are being accepted for makers. Those interested can contact Desiree at desiree.marceau@gmail.com for an application.
People can also follow the Maker’s Markets on Instagram@salidaholidaymakersmarket and @buenavistaholidaymakersmarkets to see postings on the makers, workshops and other special events.
