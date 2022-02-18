Comedy on the Rocks will feature comedians Lindsay Glazer, Charley McMullen and John Brown at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St. in Salida.
The show will benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society. Admission costs $10.
Comedy on the Rocks began four years ago in Salida, starting at Benson’s Tavern and now at Boathouse Cantina.
“Our shows are typically the last Wednesday of each month,” said Jason Benci. “We had a few months where we had to shut down because of COVID-19 and the variances, but our audience picked up right where we left off as soon as we were able to start our shows again.”
Benci was an international touring stand-up comedian for 12 years, so producing the show came naturally for him, and he is still in touch with many of the comedians he worked with on the road. He is also an artist and owner of Integrity Tattoo.
“Currently Comedy on the Rocks is booked to October, and we’ve already lined up many other nonprofits such as Veterans Expeditions and elevateHer,” Benci said. “We began donating the proceeds to local nonprofit organizations because both Ray Kitson, owner of the Boathouse, and I have the same philosophy of leaving things better than we found them. This is especially true of our community, and our audience feels better knowing they’re helping to make a difference.”
