I don’t think it is a secret I love shellfish. Crab, shrimp and lobster are some of my favorites.
Crab and Bacon
Linguine
Crab and Bacon Linguine is such a great way to indulge in crab. In this amazing recipe white wine, heavy cream and bacon combine to make an elegant pan sauce that pairs wonderfully with buttery jumbo lump crab. Serve with plenty of crusty bread on the side, along with the rest of the wine, to make any weeknight meal feel like a special occasion dinner.
Ingredients:
12 ounces uncooked linguine
4 ounces thick-cut bacon, coarsely chopped
1 small sweet onion, finely chopped, about ½ cup
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 large red Fresno chile, seeded and finely chopped
1/3 cup dry white wine; Pinot Grigio is good with its citrus flavor
1 cup heavy cream
1 pound jumbo lump crab meat, drained and picked through for shells
¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Prep:
Cook linguine according to package directions. Drain, reserving ¼ cup of the cooking water. Add bacon to a large cast iron or nonstick skillet, over medium heat, and cook, stirring often, until bacon is brown and crisp, about 10 minutes. Add onion, garlic and red chile to the skillet and cook, stirring often, until veggies are softened and aromatic, about 5 minutes.
Add white wine to the skillet and cook, stirring and scraping the browned bits off the bottom of the pan, until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add cream to the skillet and cook 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add cooked pasta and reserved pasta water, stirring to coat. Add crab meat, parsley, butter, lemon juice and salt. Gently toss until butter is melted and crab is heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately.
Shrimp Perloo
Want to indulge your love of shrimp? Shrimp Perloo may just be the recipe you are looking for. This Southern dish is a lot like jambalaya and hails from the Low Country areas in Georgia and South Carolina. The size of the shrimp in this dish is important. Make sure you purchase medium-sized shrimp, not large. The shrimp are stirred into the pot at the end of the recipe, and the heat of the rice will cook medium shrimp perfectly. If the shrimp are too large, the rice mixture will cool before the shrimp is cooked through.
Ingredients:
4 thick-cut slices of bacon, chopped
2 cups or 1 large sweet onion, chopped
2 large celery stalks, chopped
1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
5 large garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
½ cup dry white wine; Pinot Grigio works well
2 14.5-ounce cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, well drained
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
7 cups chicken stock
3 cups uncooked basmati rice
3 tablespoons butter
1½ pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Prep:
Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring often, until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Leave ½ cup of the bacon drippings in the Dutch oven. Increase heat to medium-high. Add onion, celery and bell pepper to the pot. Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables have begun to soften but not brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, black pepper and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine to the pot, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen the browned bits. Add tomato and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring often, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in chicken stock, rice and butter. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook until rice is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove from heat and, working quickly, stir in the shrimp. Cover and let stand until shrimp are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 2 teaspoons of salt. Top with parsley and bacon.
Raspberry Sorbet
Raspberry Sorbet for dessert will cut the pungent flavor of the seafood, is a great way to cool down in the summer, uses berries from the garden and is ready in 30 minutes.
Ingredients:
5 cups fresh raspberries
1 cup water
1½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Prep:
Add water and berries to a food processor or blender. Pulse until the mixture has a smooth consistency. Place a fine mesh strainer over a large bowl. Add pureed raspberries to the strainer, about ¼ of the berries at a time, and press with the back of a large rubber spatula through the strainer to remove the seeds. Repeat with remaining berries, discarding anything in the strainer.
Add sugar, vanilla and lime juice to the raspberry juice in the bowl. Whisk until sugar is completely dissolved. Transfer to a shallow dish, cover and freeze for 20 minutes for a soft-serve dessert or for up to 2 hours for a more firm sorbet.
