Editor’s note: This column originally ran April 11, 2018.
Berries aren’t “in season” in Salida for quite awhile yet, but they are always in season at the grocery store, and this time of year they are especially a treat as we look forward to “summer” foods like strawberry shortcake.
Picking berries was a favorite pastime when I was growing up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. I remember the very first thing I baked was a recipe for peach cobbler from Children’s Playmate magazine. The recipe, of course, called for peaches, but my grandma said we could use raspberries instead.
I wasn’t sure I believed that. After all, it was there in writing. The recipe said peaches. And thus I learned my first cooking lesson: You don’t always have to use exactly what the recipe calls for, whether it be fruit, vegetables or a specific brand name of a product.
Strawberry
Pretzel Salad
2 cups pretzels, crushed
½ cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar
¾ cup butter, melted
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
1 (8-ounce) container nondairy whipped topping
1 (6-ounce) package strawberry gelatin
2 cups boiling water
20 ounces frozen strawberries
Mix pretzels, 3 tablespoons sugar and melted butter in a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes and cool. Cream softened cream cheese and beat in ½ cup sugar. Fold in whipped topping. Pour over the cooled crust and chill. Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add thawed strawberries and pour over cream cheese layer and chill until firm. Cut in squares to serve.
Strawberries ’n’ Cream
Bread
Filling:
2 (3-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
¼ cup sugar
1 egg
Bread:
1½ cups flour
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
2/3 cup oil
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup frozen, unsweetened whole strawberries
½ cup chopped pecans
Garnish: 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Blend filling ingredients in a small bowl until smooth and set aside.
Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt and baking soda in another bowl and mix well. In a separate bowl beat oil and eggs. Slice thawed strawberries and place in oil and egg mixture. Add strawberry mixture to flour mixture. Stir in pecans, blending until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour half the bread mixture into the loaf pan. Pour filling over the batter and spread to cover. Pour the rest of the bread batter on top of the filling and sprinkle chopped pecan garnish on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 65 to 75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes before removing from pan. Then cool completely before slicing.
Blackberry Cake
3 cups sugar
1 cup butter
4 eggs
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon each cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon
1 teaspoon each baking soda and baking powder (½ teaspoon each for Salida’s elevation)
1 cup buttermilk
1½ cups fresh or frozen blackberries
Cream butter and sugar. Beat eggs and add to creamed mixture. Combine dry ingredients and stir into creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk. Carefully fold in berries. Bake at 350 degrees in three greased and floured 8-inch layer pans for 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Frost with coffee icing (recipe follows).
Coffee Icing
1 cup butter
1 pound confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons strong, cold coffee
Beat all ingredients together until fluffy. Add more coffee if necessary. Spread between layers, on sides and top of cake.
Blueberry Whole Wheat Pancakes
2 cups buttermilk
3 large eggs
¼ stick butter, melted and cooled
¼ cup flour
½ cup whole wheat flour
¼ cup wheat germ
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
1½ teaspoons baking soda (¾ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
3 tablespoons sugar
2 cups fresh blueberries
Blueberry syrup (recipe follows) or maple syrup for topping
Whisk together buttermilk, eggs and butter. In another bowl whisk flours, wheat germ, salt, baking powder, soda and sugar. Add buttermilk mixture and whisk until mixtures are combined. Heat a griddle and melt a little butter on the griddle for cooking. Pour batter in ½ cup amounts onto the griddle and sprinkle each pancake with about 2 tablespoons of blueberries. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until done. Keep pancakes warm in a covered container or in the oven at 200 degrees until serving time. Makes about 16 5-inch pancakes.
Blueberry Syrup
6 cups fresh blueberries
3 cups sugar
Zest of 1 lemon
¼ cup fresh lemon juice (more or less, to taste)
Combine blueberries with 1½ cups sugar. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer about 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a blender or food processor in small amounts. When finished blending, strain through a sieve to remove particles of fruit. Then put the rest of the sugar, zest and 3 cups water in the pan and bring to a boil until sugar is dissolved. Cook until the consistency of syrup. Remove the zest and add blueberry mixture. Boil for about 2 minutes and let cool. Skim off any foam and add lemon juice. Store in glass jars, covered and refrigerated. Serve warm over pancakes or ice cream. Makes about 6 cups.
