Dogs can “get lost,” and so can cats, usually by “mistaken identity.”

When my next-door neighbor moved in, she introduced all in our neighborhood to her friendly and adventurous cat, Merlot. She explained that Merlot was healthier being free to roam outdoors during the day and that we might see him wander by. Merlot wears a collar with his ID information and is microchipped. There is no mistaking his identity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.