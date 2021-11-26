Cotopaxi author pens new book

Cotopaxi author Nancy Oswald recently published her newest Ruby and Maude adventure, “Bats, Bandits and Buggies,” set in 1898 Colorado Springs.
The new release includes fictional characters from Oswald’s earlier Colorado-set historical fiction books, but with a new setting and an older but no less precocious heroine, a press release stated.
Ruby, 13, is stuck in town after her pa remarries. She’s trying to navigate the rough waters of her new family, starting a business with her donkey, Maude, and the arrival of Roy, a friend from her past.
Roy lives with his Aunt Agnes in a mansion where things go bump in the night. Ruby tries to advise Roy that his aunt is involved with some shady people, but he refuses to listen. Cat kidnapping, bandits dressed in black and the sudden disappearance of Roy force Ruby to take the situation into her own hands.
Award-winning Salida author Laurel McHargue calls the book “a page-turning romp through the dusty streets of 1898 Colorado Springs.”
The book can be purchased locally at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St., on Amazon or directly from the author’s website, www.nancyoswald.com.
