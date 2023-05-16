Today is National Barbecue Day and nothing says summer quite like the smell of smoking meat. And nothing brings out the competitive cooking juices in the extended family like the discussion of smoke rings, rubs, cooking times and the type of wood or pellets used.

As much as it pains me to admit this, in writing, I have conceded that my husband, Paul, has the upper hand when it comes to barbecue. Hopefully he will not be reading this and making copies to plaster all over his backyard forge.

