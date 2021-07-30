Curtis Imrie Day in Buena Vista and this year’s second leg of the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation’s triple crown of burro races will start at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The 14-mile race course starts and finishes at North Court and Piñon streets in Buena Vista.
The triple crown series began last weekend in Fairplay, with Bob Sweeney and Yukon edging out Marvin Sandoval and Buttercup, said Lindsey Lighthizer.
Lighthizer said her burro had a tough day. Burro Mary Margaret was half of the winning team in the long course race in Fairplay for three straight years from 2016-18.
“Mary had some kind of bruise or something in her hoof and I had to pull her,” she said. “We were doing great for the first 10 miles, but then she just quit on me and I realized she wasn’t even putting her foot on the ground.”
Lighthizer and Mary Margaret, with protective hoofwear, will try again Sunday.
BV’s leg of the triple crown is typically the third and final. But every six years or so Leadville hosts the final race, former race director Clarke Poos said.
“I met Curtis 45 years ago in Fairplay. There were 12 racers,” Poos, said, speaking of local legend Curtis Imrie and the origin of the BV race.
“It goes back to 1949, when the burro racing officially got going,” he said.
Imrie and his friend and neighbor Oscar Chapa brought the event to BV in 1978.
“It is a great sport – I love it,” said BV race director Richard Emond.
Emond said he’s been burro racing since 2000 or 2001. He bought his first burro from Imrie.
Race promoters and participants said Salidan Lucy Loughlin and Roger will be a top-seeded pair in BV’s race.
“She’s the women’s world champion this year,” Lighthizer said.
Loughlin finished one second behind last year’s winner, Louise Kuehster.
