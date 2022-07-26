When the other boys in 7-year-old Yunchan Lim’s apartment complex were taking taekwondo, he begged his parents to let him try out for a “musical talent academy” in his hometown of Seoul, South Korea.
He had not had any piano instruction at that time. Eleven years later, the now 18-year-old was declared the Gold Medal winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition June 17 in Fort Worth, Texas, a press release stated.
His next stop is a Salida Aspen Concerts solo piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a pre-concert talk will begin at 6:45 p.m.
The performance is the fourth concert in the Salida Aspen Concert 2022 summer series, presented in association with the Aspen Music Festival and School.
Despite getting started much later on piano instruction than the typical piano prodigy (who typically begins playing at age 3 or 4), Yunchan Lim began receiving recognition for his musical gifts at age 11. At age 14 he took second in the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition. Coming from a nonmusical family, he is solely Korea-trained.
His piano teacher dubbed him a “time traveler,” stating that “his immersion in music reminds me of someone living in the 18th or 19th century.” He practiced 12 hours per day while at the Cliburn competition, which began June 2 and ended with the final round and ultimate selection of him as the Gold Medal winner on June 17.
Held only once every four years in Fort Worth, this year’s competition had 388 pianists from 51 countries applying to compete.
Maron Alsop, conductor of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, said the Cliburn is “considered to be one of the world’s most prestigious classical music competitions and it attracts the highest levels of talent from everywhere.” Only 30 of the 388 applicants passed the preliminary round to enter the main competition; 18 were selected for the quarter-final Round; 12 made it to the semifinal round; and six competitors were selected for the final round.
The final six included two Russians, one Canadian, one Ukrainian, one American and Yunchan Lim. He is the youngest winner in the history of the competition, which was first held in 1962.
Tickets for the Salida performance cost $40 for adults. While Salida Aspen Concerts performances typically offer the ability to purchase tickets at the door, organizers said the concert is likely to sell out, and they recommend that tickets be purchased as soon as possible online at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/store.
As with all Salida Aspen Concert performances, free admission is offered to all K-12 students with half-price tickets available for accompanying adults. Because tickets are going fast for this performance, those wishing to bring a student and purchase their half-priced adult ticket are encouraged to email info@salidaaspenconcerts.org to secure their tickets promptly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.