When the other boys in 7-year-old Yunchan Lim’s apartment complex were taking taekwondo, he begged his parents to let him try out for a “musical talent academy” in his hometown of Seoul, South Korea.

He had not had any piano instruction at that time. Eleven years later, the now 18-year-old was declared the Gold Medal winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition June 17 in Fort Worth, Texas, a press release stated.

