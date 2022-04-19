Colorado Mountain College and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will offer a noncredit community education course on Sustainable Home Living from 5-7 p.m. on four Thursdays from April 21 through May 21 at the Salida CMC campus, 349 E. Ninth St.
Taught by GARNA Executive Director Dominique Naccarato and Programs Coordinator Cat Anderson with guest speakers at each session, the course will focus on ways to implement sustainability practices in the home, covering composting and recycling, energy and water usage.
The course will help participants understand all aspects of increased sustainability in the home and increase self-confidence on local sustainability topics and issues, a press release stated. Students will learn how to decrease environmental impact and save money.
Fee for the course is $30, with scholarships available through GARNA. To register, visit https://community-education.coloradomtn.edu/ and search the Salida campus for “Sustainable Home Living.”
Email Dominique@garna.org or call 719-539-5106 for scholarship information and with any questions.
