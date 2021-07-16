A collection of watercolor paintings by Salida artist Louise Medved is on display at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center through Sept. 30.
Medved, whose name means “bear” in Croatian, said she began expressing herself through art at an early age.
She enjoys sketching, watercolor and acrylic mediums.
“I’ll often start my paintings from a light sketch or photograph, then work in short spurts, often around 30 minutes, placing small drops of color on the paper or canvas and leaving white space in between,” Medved said in a press release.
“After a short time, I’ll step away to wander and explore for more inspiration and to further develop and bring each painting to life,” she said.
Medved said this method of painting allows the viewer to visually blend colors together and experience her work in a dynamic, evolving way from various distances and angles.
A 29-year resident of Salida, Medvad has visited every place she has painted, which she said gives her the most authentic vision possible for her work.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley. For more information on exhibiting art at the hospital, call 719-530-2217.
