‘Is there a sasquatch in Salida?’

Salida author Linda Ditchkus will be at The Book Haven, 109 N. F Street from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday signing books from the “The Sasquatch Series.” Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors.
The trilogy includes Book 1, “Crimes of the Sasquatch,” Book 2, “Mission of the Sasquatch,” and Book 3, “Legacy of the Sasquatch” with a promise of the fourth to come.
The books will be of special interest to Salidans because Ditchkus set her book in Salida.
Her fictional characters stay at The Palace Hotel, enjoy coffee at Café Dawn, shop at J2 Softwear and get haircuts at Bangs Salon, among other places.
While the book and characters are purely fictional she almost has you watching out for her very realistic characters on the streets of Salida.
Folks like Dylan Cox, the Chicago detective who comes to Salida to investigate the disappearance of six-year-old Trip Stewart, the son of Cox’s egotistical artist cousin, Nate Stewart, who owns a local gallery.
Some of the characters you quickly come to love – others you want to slap upside the head.
The series centers around sightings of a sasquatch who is believed, at least by some, to be responsible for several deaths in Salida and possibly the disappearance of young Trip Stewart.
The town is divided with the sasquatch believers and non-believers at odds over the likelihood the beast really exists.
While the book is set in Salida, the author has a personal rule that bad things like death and other harm can’t happen in real places so you may notice a few places that don’t exist.
Her character development is excellent, with the reader quickly feeling he/she “knows” these people.
In reviewing Ditchkus’s books, I intended to read the first and stop there but the writing is so well researched and descriptions and plots are so excellent that I was quickly drawn into the second book and now the third. A fourth is in the works.
I would compare the writing of L.V. Ditchkus to that of my literary hero, Stephen King and that says a lot.
Chapters are short but each one ends in a cliffhanger, leaving the reader turning pages and going on to the next and the next.
Is there a sasquatch in Salida? Or is is some other unworldly thing – or maybe even something human – terrorizing this peaceful valley? I don’t know. But I plan to keep on reading and find out.
The Sasquatch Series is available at The Book Haven and on Amazon.com and sells for $16 per book.
