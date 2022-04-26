The Salida-Aspen Concert Series will present two performances of a Locals Concert fundraiser featuring local musicians this weekend in Salida and Buena Vista.
The Salida concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday at A Church, 419 D St., and the BV concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Buena Vista High School Performance Commons, 559 S. Railroad St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Salida performance cost $25 and can be purchased from Salida-Aspen Concerts board members or by emailing mary@salidaconcerts.org.
Tickets for the Buena Vista concert will be sold at the door and cost $10 for general admission or $5 for students, seniors and veterans.
Katie Oglesby of Salida will perform Carl Maria Von Weber’s “Clarinet Concertino op. 26,” a staple of the clarinet repertoire, a press release stated.
Mary Sandell, also of Salida, will perform vocal pieces by Schubert and Gershwin. “The Hungarian Pastoral Fantasy,” written by F.A. Doppler, one of the great romantic flutists of the 19th century, will be performed by Marti Bott on flute and Rod Schleicher on piano.
Rounding out the program will be a portion of “Suite for Flute & Jazz Piano,” performed by Dave Calvin on piano, Brian Pence on drums, Malachi Little on upright bass and Bott on flute.
All proceeds will go to Salida and Buena Vista public school music programs.
