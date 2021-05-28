Meadows: Meet Me at the Creek hearing is June 1

Next month, Chaffee County commissioners will hold two hearings for event applications at the Meadows west of Buena Vista.
First of the Zoom meetings is a hearing June 1 for Meet Me at the Creek, a production by Bonfire Entertainment, which puts on Campout for the Cause at the Meadows every June. It looks to attract 5,200 attendees to a bluegrass and roots music festival Sept. 24-25.
It is “born from the spirit of Campout for the Cause,” the application states, and would “bring fans to the Meadows for two days of top tier bluegrass and roots music, camping, local vendors, workshops and community celebration.”
Later in the month at the June 22 meeting, commissioners will hear an event application to bring back the Seven Peaks Music Festival after a year’s pandemic hiatus.
Seven Peaks is looking to return to the Meadows Sept. 2-6 and puts the proposed attendance of the event at 20,700 people including staff, performers and participants.
While camping for the event would be open for five days, the country music festival would span just three.
Also in late June, the county Planning Commission is scheduled to take up again the discussion of a land use change application by Meadows owner Jed Selby that would allow the Meadows to host up to 12 large-scale events per year. The property is currently limited to three special events per year.
Selby brought forward the Meadows Outdoor Theater proposal earlier this year. The hearing with the county Planning Commission was continued from April until June 29 to allow the applicant time to retool the proposal to address concerns over its impact.
Seven Peaks, which takes place during Labor Day weekend, was canceled for 2020, and Campout for the Cause, which typically takes place the first weekend in June, was canceled for both 2020 and 2021.
Both meetings will take place over Zoom and can be joined at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID No. 109 079 543.
The Chaffee County Times had previously reported the dates of these hearings incorrectly in a story May 13. This information has been corrected in the online edition of that story.
The Times regrets the error and any confusion it may have caused.
