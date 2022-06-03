Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewers Guild announced that 70 Colorado craft breweries will participate in the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous from 1-5 p.m. July 9 in Riverside Park.
Twenty breweries will pour at the Pre-Vous event from 6-8:30 p.m. July 8 at Salida Steam Plant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., a press release stated.
Participating breweries are listed at https://salidachamber.org/2022-brewers-rendezvous/.
The Pre-Vous features specialty beers exclusive to that event and is limited to 120 people. Tickets, which cost $60 plus fees, include unlimited beer tastings and appetizers.
The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous includes unlimited beer samplings, access to food vendors and live music.
Beer lovers can purchase designated driver ($15 plus fees), general admission ($55 plus fees) and VIP ($120 plus fees) ticket options. For more information about ticketing, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/.
