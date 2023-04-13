The Noteables women’s chorus will present their spring concert series, “Earth Songs,” May 5-7 in Salida and Buena Vista.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday May 5 at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista; 7 p.m. May 6 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.; and 3 p.m. May 7 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor and guest director Rebecca Poos, the chorus will perform a wide variety of music, focused on our role as stewards of the Earth.
The concert will include songs that celebrate our connection to the rivers, mountains and forests, reminding us that our world is fragile and precious, a press release stated. They will bring awareness to “our integral role of finding balance, harmony and common ground with each other in order to bring peace to the planet.”
Selections include Harry Belafonte’s calypso “Turn the World Around”; Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies”; Celtic Thunder’s “A Place in the Choir”; and the humorous “The Picnic of the World.”
More contemplative songs include “Just One Planet,” “We Can Plant a Forest” and Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.” Also included will be selections from Native American and Celtic tradition.
The concert will feature guest instrumentalists Sarah Green, drums; Clara Streeter, trumpet; Kate Chiras, electric bass; Brenda Covert, flute; and Noelle Hogan, violin.
Suggested donation is $10 to help pay for the cost of music and publicity. For more information, call Taylor at 719-539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org.
