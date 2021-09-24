Central Colorado Climate Coalition will host “Hoedown for the Climate: A Family Folk Music Event” and fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road in Coaldale.
Acrobatic performances by Salida Circus will kick off a tailgate party outside the school building beginning at 4 p.m., a press release stated. Tailgate participants should take their own refreshments.
Copper Kettle Apothecary will provide demonstrations on recycling and zero waste products.
Music and dancing inside the schoolhouse will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature local musicians including Bruce Warren, Dave Tipton, Chris Leydon, Jim Anderegg, Lisa MacPherson and Benny Bowmaster.
Mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged during the concert.
Suggested donation is $15, but any amount will be accepted to aid the Central Colorado Climate Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in 2013 and made up of grassroots activists and citizens committed to education and action on climate change mitigation within the Arkansas River Valley and surrounding areas of Chaffee and Fremont counties.
In addition, the nearby Artpost Art Gallery at Itty Bitty Lakes in Coaldale, owned by Kay Parker, will be open during the event, with a percentage of sales directed toward the Central Colorado Climate Coalition.
The late Robert Parker, Mel Strawn and Fred Rasmussen were instrumental in establishing the group, and the current board members, staff and membership said they are dedicated to continuing the cause of climate activism.
Past coalition activities have included hosting the Mother Earth Day celebration and Parade for the Species in Riverside Park as well as a variety of public information sessions about climate change.
