Four sisters and their mom take on a quilting project that brings their family history to life in “The Quilt,” a Calliope production that opens at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Salida High School auditorium with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Admission costs $15 for adults and $3 for students.
The show is directed by Jerri Lines, a veteran of 35 years in New York City as a dancer and choreographer. She and her late husband, Jack, founded Calliope 23 years ago after returning to his hometown of Salida, and the children’s theater group has presented annual shows since then, with the exception of last year because of COVID-19.
“We were also limited on participants this year because of COVID-19,” Lines said. “We had to do something that involved five girls, so we chose “The Quilt,” which is based on “Those Strenuous Dames,” a book by Nell Probst about women living on the eastern Colorado plains in 1890.
Mother Harriet (Deb Wallace) plays her great-great-grandmother as she and her daughters, Laura (Kaelin Martellaro), Katherine (Emily Russell), Sara (Kayla Pursell) and Mary Lou (Kaylee Johnson) turn a quilting project into an opportunity to learn more about their family, dressing in 1890s costumes and doing traditional dances from that time period.
The show is quite a change from previous Calliiope shows, which involved up to 43 people, mostly youngsters, but promises to be an evening or afternoon well spent as the often not-so-good old days are recalled, reminding us of those times when there were no phones, no electricity, no running water and the closest neighbor was 2 miles away.
