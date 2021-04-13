Sprague included in exhibitions

Paintings by local artist, Judy Sprague, have been selected into three national and international exhibitions during March, April and May. They include the “Pastels In Paradise” International Online in Venice, Florida; the Faces & Figures National Online in Palm Coast, Florida; and the Arizona Pastel Artists Association National Online in Sedona, Arizona.
Her painting, “Blue Agave,” was selected to be included in the Arizona show which included artists from the United States, Israel, Russia and Canada.
“I feel honored to have my work represented among so many talented artists,” Sprague said.
Sprague’s work may be viewed on her website at www.judyspragueart.com.
