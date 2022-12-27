Hopefully everyone had a wonderful Christmas this year, spent with those who mean the most. As we begin finding places to stash all our presents and contemplating the removal of the tree, lights and other decorations, we are also faced with a refrigerator filled with leftovers.
Leftover Prime Rib
Beef Stroganoff
Leftover Prime Rib Beef Stroganoff is rich and creamy, as well as quick and easy to make. You put all the time and energy into roasting the perfect prime rib, now use it in something equally tasty.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 shallot, minced
½ tablespoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon tarragon
½ teaspoon ground sage
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 cup baby portobello mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
1½ cups beef broth
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
½ tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 pound leftover prime rib, sliced into 2-inch strips
¼ cup sour cream
8 ounces egg noodles, cooked, rinsed and drained
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
Prep:
In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add shallot and garlic and cook 1 minute or until shallot starts to sweat. Add butter and melt with the shallot and garlic. Add flour, whisking to combine until flour is absorbed and incorporated with garlic and shallot.
Add tarragon, sage, thyme, salt, pepper and mushrooms. Stir to combine, then add beef broth, Worcestershire and mustard. Stir gravy ingredients until combined then reduce heat to medium and allow to simmer for about 10 minutes. Gravy should thicken while cooking.
Once gravy has thickened, add prime rib and cook and additional 2 to 3 minutes to heat the meat completely. Remove from heat and add sour cream. Serve immediately over cooked noodles and garnish with parsley. Serve with crusty bread and a salad.
Ham and Leek Pie
Leftover ham is great for sandwiches or in omelets, but if you want to try something different consider a Ham and Leek Pie. I adore leeks and they are perfect with ham in this homemade pot pie on a cold winter night.
Ingredients:
¼ cup cold butter, cubed
4 cups sliced leeks, white part only
½ pound fresh mushrooms
3 medium carrots, sliced
½ cup all-purpose flour
1¼ cups milk
1¼ cups vegetable broth
1¾ cups ham, cubed
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
1 large egg, beaten
Prep:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat until melted. Add leeks, mushrooms and carrots, cooking until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually stir in milk and broth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly, cooking until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in ham, parsley, nutmeg and pepper.
On a lightly floured surface, unfold the puff pastry and roll to ¼-inch thickness. Using a 10-ounce ramekin as a template, cut out 4 tops for the pot pies. Grease ramekins with butter and fill with leek mixture. Top with puff pastry, cutting slits in the top to vent the pot pie. Brush with egg. Bake until golden, 18 to 22 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before stirring.
Ham and
Pineapple Rice
Ham and Pineapple Rice is an easy weeknight meal that can be made with long-grain, brown or instant rice. Feel free to add any veggies you want to this recipe; shredded carrots, spinach and peas make great additions.
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked ham, chopped
1½ cups chicken broth
1 cup pineapple tidbits, drained; reserve juice
½ cup pineapple juice
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 cup rice
2 green onions, sliced
Prep:
In a large skillet, combine ham, chicken broth, pineapple, pineapple juice, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Rinse rice well using a mesh sieve. Stir in rice and reduce heat to medium-low. If using veggies, add now.
Cook 10 minutes, stir, cover and cook 5 to 10 minutes or until rice is tender. If using instant rice, follow the cooking directions on the package. Stir in green onions and serve.
Turkey Posole
Leftover turkey can seem a bit bland, but this Turkey Posole dish will add some much appreciated spice.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, diced
2 large poblanos, cut into ¼-inch pieces
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 teaspoons ground cumin
3 tablespoons tomato paste
6 cups chicken broth
1 29-ounce can hominy, drained and rinsed
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
2 cups shredded turkey
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Corn tortilla strips, cotija cheese and lime wedges for serving
Prep:
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and poblanos, cooking and stirring occasionally, covered, until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in garlic and cumin, cooking for 1 minute more. Add tomato paste and cook 1 additional minute. Stir in chicken broth, hominy, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add turkey and cilantro and simmer until turkey is heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. If desired, top with tortilla strips, cheese and a squeeze of lime.
