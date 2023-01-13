In these coldest months of the year, many of us open our hearts further to those in need. While most of us enjoy the comfort of a warm home and family through the holiday season, some people are quite alone and without shelter. And for some unsheltered individuals, their pet is the only family they have.
No single organization can address the varied needs of a whole community. That is why Ark-Valley Humane Society is committed to building strong partnerships with other local organizations whose missions intersect with ours and who similarly value the human-animal bond. It is through these partnerships that we hope we can reach the most vulnerable members of our community, including their pets.
Chaffee County Hospitality operates a men’s and women’s winter shelter for the homeless in Salida, while serving the needs of the unsheltered for all of Chaffee County. With the exception of service animals, pets are not allowed inside the shelters located inside churches. Fortunately, their efforts include providing respite for families and individuals who are homeless and living with their pets. This often includes paying for a pet-friendly motel room on stormy winter nights.
In an effort to help homeless pet owners access medical care for their pets, Ark-Valley Humane Society is partnering with Chaffee County Community Foundation. This new program provides financial assistance for exams, vaccinations, medical treatment and spay or neuter for pets belonging to individuals or families who are homeless and residing in Chaffee County.
Food pantries, including the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission in Buena Vista and Salida Community Center and First Presbyterian Church in Salida, partner with AVHS to distribute pet food donations to pet owners in need throughout Chaffee County. Additionally, AVHS’ pet food pantry at our shelter in Buena Vista has supplies including bowls, collars, leashes, pet jackets, pet beds, litter and other items for those in need.
Thank you for thinking of those in need this holiday season and supporting Ark-Valley Humane Society in our work. We greatly appreciate our veterinary and community organization partners and all the work they are doing to care for people and their pets. May every person and pet have a healthy and warm holiday season!
Amber van Leuken is executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society.
