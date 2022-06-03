Just as you “buckle up” for safety in your car, please leash your dog.
It is the law in most communities, including our towns in Chaffee County. Unfortunately, this spring several dog owners are not obeying this simple rule designed to protect the health and safety of the public and to protect their pets.
According to Buena Vista’s code enforcer, Grant Bryans, there have been more complaints of off-leash dogs this year than in past years.
Several of my friends and I have experienced close calls with canines off leash. We have been chased and charged, causing trauma to us and our leashed dogs.
Local leash laws require dogs to be kept on leash at all times when on public property, and while on private property they must be controlled by their owners.
“Controlled” means that dogs in unfenced yards, open truck beds and cars with fully opened windows must be supervised and within reach to grab, even if friendly and responsive to owners’ commands, because the most obedient dog can unexpectedly be triggered to bolt and get into a dangerous situation with another dog or person.
Leash laws are not created to restrict dogs nor the rights of their owners but to keep everyone safe.
Having your dog on leash can protect him from cars. Even well-behaved dogs sometimes dash into the path of a moving car, and a driver may not see a “loose” dog when backing out of a driveway.
When your pet is on a leash you can prevent him from getting into trouble eating something he shouldn’t, stepping on a thorny cactus or sniffing a tempting anthill.
When you and your dog wish to greet another walker and his leashed dog, you both can quickly separate your pets if signs of aggression appear.
If your curious friend becomes tempted by a child with an ice cream cone, you have control, and if you encounter a walker who does not want to be loved on by your buddy, you can guide him away.
You can keep your dog from darting after a cat, a rabbit or even a deer, which could result in harm or getting lost.
That leash connects you and your dog, allowing you to protect him.
For more “freeing” experiences, take your pooch to a dog park, but even there you need to keep a watchful eye.
In less populated areas, perhaps you can take off the leash, but only if you collar or leash your dog as soon as you see another walker or biker.
Leashing your dog is the law, just like “buckling up.” It also is acting with thoughtful kindness so all humans and their dogs can have a fun and safe summer.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.
