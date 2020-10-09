Grundy wins first place for 16-18 group of artists

Devyn Grundy, 18, of Fairplay recently won first place for the 16- to 18-year-old age group in the oil or acrylic category at the Boys & Girl’s Clubs of America National Fine Arts contest held in Atlanta in August.
As a winner, her original piece “Lighting the Way” will be displayed at special events throughout the year and featured in BGCA’s online arts gallery.
Grundy attends the Salida Boys & Girls Club and plans to be a professional artist.
