Grundy wins first place for 16-18 group of artists

An octopus holds a lantern aloft under a full moon in Devyn Grundy’s painting“Lighting the Way.” The original work by the 18-year-old Fairplay artist was recently selected for first place in her age group and medium in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Fine Arts Contest.

 

 Courtesy photo

Devyn Grundy, 18, of Fairplay recently won first place for the 16- to 18-year-old age group in the oil or acrylic category at the Boys & Girl’s Clubs of America National Fine Arts contest held in Atlanta in August.

As a winner, her original piece “Lighting the Way” will be displayed at special events throughout the year and featured in BGCA’s online arts gallery.

Grundy attends the Salida Boys & Girls Club and plans to be a professional artist.

