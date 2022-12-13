Cats living in the wild as predators must be quick, powerful and flexible if they are to survive.
These amazing animals can reach speeds up to 30 mph, spring up to nine times their height from a sitting start, make sudden changes in direction and narrow their shoulders and chest to squeeze through impossibly tight spaces.
In a split second they can right themselves in midair and magically land on their feet.
Your furry feline friends may not use these talents to survive, but they are capable of the same astonishing feats because of their unique structure and an incredible “righting reflex.”
Cats are fast. They can stretch their bodies and run with a stride three times their body length. They are capable of this because of their flexible spine, powerful muscles and retractable/extendable claws that provide traction, like runner’s spikes.
It is no surprise that cheetahs are the fastest animal in the world. However, cats are sprinters, not marathon runners. They do not have the energy to sustain that powerful pace for long duration. Can you picture your cat taking off for a long-distance run like your dog might? Of course, not. They’re too cool for that.
Cats can spring high because of their super spines, flexible shoulders and strong springing leg muscles. Cats’ spines are limber because they have 53 vertebrae instead of the 33 in humans. That flexibility is enhanced because all those vertebrae are connected with an elastic-like cushion on their discs.
That elasticity allows them to perform acrobatic movements and impossible contortions. They can twist and turn their bodies and rotate their spine more than practically any other animal.
The pelvis and shoulder blades of the cat also contribute to their flexibility, as they are loosely connected to the backbone, giving the cat its sleek, stealthy, beautiful motion.
A feline’s shoulder blades are connected by muscle instead of bone. More specifically, the collarbone is buried in the shoulder region muscles and does not connect with other bones, which allows a cat to pull their shoulders together, enabling them to squeeze through tight openings.
Adding to the remarkable feats of cats is their unique “righting reflex” that is observable at 3-4 weeks of age and fully developed by 8 weeks.
Their inner ear acts as a compass for balance and orientation so they always know when they are “right-side-up.”
This reflex along with their unique skeletal/muscle structure gives felines the ability to respond with incredible speed when falling, landing on their feet.
Cats are unique creatures, capable of amazing feats. They play as if they are stalking and nimbly chasing prey, spring high and then land gently with elegance and grace, and disappear into tiny spaces much too small for their size. No wonder they capture our hearts.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.
