After a two-year hiatus, the Chaffee Home & Garden Show will returns April 2 and 3 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Companies from both the Chaffee County area and from across Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah will showcase the latest in landscaping, gardening, energy-efficient products, window treatments, flooring, lighting, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, patio furniture, storage systems, greenhouses, decks, spas and more.
“We are beyond excited to bring the Chaffee Home & Garden Show back to the fairgrounds this year,” Janet Franz, event chairperson and Salida Sunrise Rotary member, said in a press release.
“Not only does the show offer an amazing one-stop shopping experience for attendees, but it’s also the biggest Salida Sunrise Rotary fundraiser, which allows us to fund the many local community grants and scholarships we distribute each year. It’s a win-win for the community,” she said.
Attendees will be able to shop for home-related products and services, view displays to help inspire their next home project, connect with industry experts and see presentations from local home professionals.
Speakers at Saturday sessions will focus on issues specific to the Chaffee County area, including:
10 a.m. – “Chaffee County’s Local Food System” with Andrea Early Coen, Guidestone Colorado.
11 a.m. – “Raised Bed Gardening: Veggie Edition” with Brian Kleinke, Brady’s West.
Noon – “Solar Panels for Your Home or Business” with Tim Klco, Peak Solar Designs.
1 p.m. – “Water-wise Gardening for Dry Climates” with Derald Brady, Brady’s West.
2 p.m. – “Your Sustainable Home” with Dominique Naccarato and Cat Anderson, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
A new feature for kids on April 3 will be interactive experiences hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Also new this year, local Rotary Clubs will offer Rotary Resale in the North Building, which will sell quality, pre-owned household items ranging from furniture to bicycles. A percentage of sales will help fund Salida Sunrise Rotary’s community grants and scholarships programs.
Franz said vendor space is filling up fast with many booths already reserved. Those interested in being a vendor and/or sponsor should contact David Moore from Salida Sunrise Rotary at 719-239-0085. For more information, visit www.ChaffeeHomeandGarden.com.
This show is produced and staffed by Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed entirely of volunteers. Learn more at SalidaSunriseRotary.org.
