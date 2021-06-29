While rain and low cloud cover prevented the 2021 Air Fair at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field from getting started on schedule, the planes were still able to perform.
“After the rain quit, everything went wonderfully,” Jim Dickson, a member of the Salida Airport Board, said. “It’s too bad some people left early, but you never know. It’s Colorado weather – sometimes you just need to wait.”
The event started at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, and planes were available for the public to look at, but due to low cloud cover and rain, the air show portion of the fair wasn’t able to start until almost noon.
“All in all, I think we had a really good turnout,” Dickson said. “Probably about the same as pervious shows. We’re pleased.”
