Today is National Waffle Day in the U.S., but this tasty breakfast treat is celebrated internationally tomorrow.
Waffle Day is a tradition observed in Sweden, Norway and Denmark on March 25, which is the Feast of the Annunciation, also known as Solemnity of Annunciation, Lady’s Day or the Feast of the Incarnation. This day commemorates the visit of the archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary, during which he informed her she would be the mother of Jesus, the son of God.
The shift from the religious celebration to Waffle Day occurred because the Swedish Varfrudagen, meaning Our Lady’s Day, sounds similar to Vaffeldagen in faster speech. So over time the Swedes began calling it Waffle Day and celebrated by eating waffles.
Cinnamon Roll
Waffles
If you want to really celebrate, try this Cinnamon Roll Waffle. A side of bacon will cut the sweetness of this dish. For all waffle recipes follow the manufacturer’s instructions for preheating your waffle iron and use a good coating of nonstick cooking spray, even with a nonstick waffle iron.
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
2 tablespoons white sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1½ cups warm milk
1/3 cup butter, melted
2 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cinnamon topping ingredients:
¾ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Cream cheese topping ingredients:
1½ cups powdered sugar
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup butter, softened
½ teaspoon vanilla
1/8 teaspoon salt
Prep:
Preheat waffle iron. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. In another bowl, beat the warm milk, butter and vanilla 2 to 3 minutes. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until batter is lumpy and just moistened. Ladle onto waffle iron and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown.
Stir brown sugar, butter and cinnamon together in a bowl. Beat powdered sugar, cream cheese, butter, vanilla and salt together in another bowl. Drizzle cinnamon mixture over the hot waffles and then drizzle cream cheese mixture on top of the waffle.
Pumpkin Waffles
with Apple Cider
Syrup
Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup is the consummate fall breakfast. The smell of pumpkin and apples will linger in the kitchen after breakfast, and they are filling enough to keep you going while raking leaves or carving pumpkins.
Ingredients:
2½ cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon salt
¼ cup light brown sugar, packed
1 cup canned pumpkin, not the pumpkin pie mix
2 cups milk
4 eggs, separated
¼ cup butter, melted
Apple cider syrup ingredients:
¼ cup white sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup apple cider
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons butter
Preheat waffle iron. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, salt and brown sugar in a large bowl. Whisk until combined. In another bowl, stir together pumpkin, milk and egg yolks. Whip egg whites in a clean bowl until soft peaks form.
Stir flour mixture and butter into pumpkin mixture until just combined. Fold one-third of the egg whites into the batter using a whisk or rubber spatula, stirring until just combined. Fold in remaining egg whites, taking care to not overmix the batter or break down the egg whites. Ladle into waffle iron and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown.
To make syrup, stir together sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon in a medium saucepan. Add apple cider and lemon juice, stirring until well mixed. Cook over medium heat until mixture begins to boil. Continue to boil, stirring constantly until syrup thickens. Remove from heat and add butter, stirring until melted. Serve warm over the waffles.
Chocolate Waffles
with Hard Sauce
Chocolate Waffles with Hard Sauce is the final recipe in this collection of decadent breakfast treats. A smattering of fresh raspberries or strawberries on top of the waffle will cut the sweetness, add color and some redeeming calories.
Waffle ingredients:
1½ cups flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup sugar
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup milk
2 eggs
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Hard sauce ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter, softened
¾ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 to 3 teaspoons milk
Prep:
Preheat waffle iron. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and cocoa powder. Stir in milk, eggs and melted butter, stirring until mixture is smooth. Set aside.
In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, butter, vanilla and 1 teaspoon of the milk. Add additional milk if needed. The sauce should be fairly stiff.
Ladle batter onto preheated waffle iron and cook until golden and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Top with fruit if desired and serve with hard sauce on the side.
