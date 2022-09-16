The photography exhibition “Belfast: Conflict to Peace” will be on display at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23.
The exhibition covers the past 40 years in Northern Ireland from an “insider’s perspective,” according to a press release.
Sean McKernan founded the photography group Belfast Exposed in 1981 by giving cameras to local community groups.
“Belfast: Conflict to Peace” is a personal reflection of life in Northern Ireland during some of the country’s most turbulent events, including the 1981 Hunger Strikes, the 1996 Good Friday Agreement and 2020 Brexit.
McKernan’s work has been shown in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Chicago, Australia and throughout Europe.
McKernan will present a slide show and answer questions at the Taphouse at 6 p.m. Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.