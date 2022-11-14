In chilly but sunny weather, 23 pairs of runners took off on a trail near Tenderfoot Mountain for the Chaffee County Running Club’s annual Two Turkey Relay Saturday morning.
Each partner ran two miles before handing off to the other.
A headstart bonus time of 2 minutes was given to female runners and anyone under 13 or over 60.
The first place team were partners Quinn Smith, a high school senior and Zeke Wilcox, a sophomore, both top runners on the Salida cross-country team.
The team crossed the line with a time of 24:31, with two bonus minutes knocked off for Smith’s being female, making it 22:31. Their combined running time was one of the fastest ever recorded in the history of the event.
“Everybody knew that team would be fast runners,” event organizer Tom Sobel said.
The next pair to finish were another Spartan duo, cross country coach Kenny Wilcox and Salida High School alumni Riley Ceglowski, who ran on the team as a student. Their time was 25:35, with two minutes off, 23:35
“It’s a fun race,” Kenny said, having done it for a number of past years. Having to make a meeting soon after, Kenny set a goal for finishing his half in around 12 minutes.
Partners Natalie Nicholson and Kris Clark finished third with a time of 28:38, with four minutes taken off, 24:38. Nicholson was a volunteer part-time cross country at SHS coach in 2020.
The race is very similar to how it was held 22 years ago, when it was started by Don Breece, Sobel said.
“We’re trying to get people out to get a little movement on a beautiful sunny day,” he said.
Participants gathered in Riverside Park before the race, eagerly waiting to receive their partners, who were randomly drawn.
“We’re going to crush the competition,” participant Dolon Potts said.
Potts said he runs in most local races, but missed this race the last year. “I’m looking forward to second to last place. I think I can beat this guy,” he joked, gesturing to a stranger at random.
13-year-old Sam Hunt said she was looking forward to finding out her partner. Hunt runs on the middle school cross country team.
She said the race will probably be different than ones she has done before, because there will be people who aren’t close to her age.
Hunt and her partner Sue Ceglowski placed 8th with an overall time of 26:48.
Elise Keyser, 11, is also on the middle school cross country team, doing the relay for the first time. “It’s unique,” she said. “I don’t really know how we’re going to be paired up, but I guess that’s the fun of it.” Elise said she was looking forward to seeing where they will be running.
“There’s nothing like a good opportunity to get a good run in and have food at the end,” Spartan junior Cooper Hodge said, doing the Two Turkey Relay race for his second year.
After all the pairs had finished, the runners reconvened at Riverside Park for their results and prizes.
There were 16-17 prizes from which the winners could choose, with two of each for the partners, meaning around 70% of participants went home with something, Sobal said. Prizes included food and snacks, and the traditional turkeys and pies. Most of the pies were donated from Little Red Hen Bakery.
