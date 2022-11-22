The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement kicked off the first of three holiday DUI enforcement periods Thursday with the Thanksgiving Week enforcement period, which will continue through Nov. 30.
Increased DUI patrols and prevention plans aim to remove impaired drivers from the roads to help everyone travel safely, according to a CDOT press release.
Impaired driving increases over Thanksgiving due in part to the cultural phenomena known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving,” which involves heavy consumption of alcohol and drugs throughout the holiday weekend. To date in 2022, a total of 226 impaired driving fatalities have occurred on Colorado roads.
“Driving impaired isn’t a mistake, it’s a crime. With so many safe-ride options available, you should never make the choice of driving under the influence,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We want all drivers on our road to be safe so that every seat can be filled at the holiday table. Driving intoxicated puts your life at risk and everyone around you. So stop the excuses and plan a sober ride.”
Last year in Colorado, 16 traffic deaths occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday, with five of those involving suspected impaired drivers. From 2019-2021, there were 1,343 reported DUI arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. That is more than 45 DUI arrests per day.
To stay safe, CDOT recommends the following ways to avoid a DUI:
Before heading out, make a plan for how you will get home so you won’t be tempted to later drive impaired – this could be using a rideshare program, a taxi or mass transit.
If you live in a rural area with fewer transportation options, always designate a sober driver to take you home safely.
If you are hosting a party, make sure to have plenty of nonalcoholic beverages and food available for your guests.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk-driving-related crashes spike during Thanksgiving, with as many as 185 people having lost their lives during the 2020 Thanksgiving period. From 2016-2020, NHTSA reported 821 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes during the holiday, with males more likely than females to be killed in an alcohol-impaired crash.
The next DUI enforcement periods are the Holiday Parties enforcement from Dec. 8-20, followed by New Year’s Eve weekend from Dec. 29-Jan. 3.
The recent Halloween Weekend enforcement period concluded with 130 arrests across 76 participating agencies.
During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
