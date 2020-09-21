Salida’s junior varsity cross country teams got some experience racing in Buena Vista on Friday and their performances impressed their coach.
“The Salida Spartans showed up in an impressive way today and there was ample reason to be excited,” said SHS head coach Kenny Wilcox.
“After a few schools were unable to make it, the race turned into a triangular between Buena Vista, Banning Lewis and Salida. It became the perfect setting and context for our racers to experience a 5k from a different angle.
“Our athletes found themselves battling for top overall positions and many were in team scoring positions.”
The race took place at a different venue than its normal route along the Arkansas River, giving it a little more rugged feel.
“We were back to true cross country today as we had grass, dirt, tall cottonwoods and water to traipse through,” Wilcox said.
“There was no pavement to be found and we topped out at over 8,000 feet of elevation.”
Final results weren’t available at press time, but Wilcox said he’s encouraged by what he saw.
“One thing that left me nearly speechless this week is just how much more fit our team is getting,” the coach said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.