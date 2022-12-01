Monarch Mountain opens today for the 2022-2023 season.
“We are super excited, and it looks like we are going to be getting more snow coming this weekend,” Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager and chief operating officer, said. “We always have one goal, to open as soon as we can and to stay open as long as we can.”
As one of the few remaining ski areas in Colorado that does not make snow, Monarch relies completely on natural precipitation to open. The most recent storm cycle has provided enough coverage to open 4 of its 7 lifts.
Lift operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lifts running will include Caterpillar, Tumbelina, Panorama and Pioneer. Open runs have yet to be determined.
The Rental Shop, Elation Sports, Ski and Ride School, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop, and Flyby Burritos will be open.
“We’ve made a lot of changes and improvements,” Stroud said. “The Sidewinder Saloon is back to 100 percent, and personally, I think Sidewinder is the best saloon in the ski industry.”
Uphill access will reopen after first chair on December 1. Uphill users must have an Uphill Pass and follow all designated routes and policies.
Reservations to ski or ride are not required, though Monarch does recommend pre-purchasing online by 11 p.m. the night before your arrival.
Stroud said they have about 375 employees this year, and have about 50-60 employees year around.
“We are growing at a good clip and have probably doubled our employees in the last three years,” Stroud said. “We’ve seen a surge in season pass holders by about three times in the last five years. Our season holders really help us by spreading the word about Monarch to others. They’re our little army.”
Monarch Mountain will also be hosting an inventory reduction sale at the Crest through Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The ski area acquired the retail location and scenic tramway in October and plans to renovate the space to best fit the needs of those who recreate in the area.
The Children’s Center and Kaleidoscope Tubing Park will open at a later date.
More information about open terrain and amenities and operating hours is available at skimonarch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.