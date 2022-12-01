Monarch Mountain opens today for the 2022-2023 season.

“We are super excited, and it looks like we are going to be getting more snow coming this weekend,” Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager and chief operating officer, said. “We always have one goal, to open as soon as we can and to stay open as long as we can.”

