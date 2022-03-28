Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing today on a rezoning request for review of an application submitted by David Martin, Quarry Station LLC, requesting the rezoning of two lots located on the northeast corner of Quarry Station and Hoover Circle from T3-Sub Urban Zone to T4-General Urban Zone.
The applicant requests the rezoning to have the ability to construct a duplex on each lot.
Trustees will then formally consider the request and put it to a vote.
A U.S. 50 sign review for a sign located west of Poncha Springs on the south side of U.S. 50 will also be considered and there will be a planning discussion with the planning and zoning commission.
The trustees meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. today.
The meeting will be held electronically and can be accessed by the public by calling 346-248-7799 Access Code 834 4046 0132 or visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83440460132.
