Protect your pets and livestock and prepare infrastructure for cold temperatures as forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of Colorado including the Central Peaks Region Wednesday.
Though Salida’s forecast is not as cold as Denver’s predicted high of zero, with the arctic airmass in place, dangerously cold tem
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 29. It will be blustery, with a west northwest wind 20-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.
Tonight will dip down to a low of about 14 with a southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Along the Front Range, daytime high temperatures will struggle to warm above zero today, and lows will fall into the negative teens Friday morning.
Wind chills will be dangerously cold, with values as low as 40 below zero possible for today and Friday mornings.
This airmass will also bring snow to the region Thursday morning, though additional accumulations will be an inch or less.
Monarch Pass will see widespread blowing snow Thursday morning with a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.
It will be mostly cloudy, with a west wind 35-40 mph, gusting up to 60 mph. Wind chill values will be -30.
This bitter cold will be especially dangerous to livestock and pets, as well as people not properly dressed for extreme cold.
Now is the time to be thinking about preparations on how to protect infrastructure and yourself from this high impact cold air outbreak.
This arctic air mass should move out of the region by early Friday afternoon, starting a gradual warming trend through the middle of next week. Beyond Friday afternoon, no other hazardous weather is expected for the next several days.
