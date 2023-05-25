Age Strong Chaffee, a coalition of community agencies and members dedicated to the health, wellness, and happiness of local older adults, announce that its 2023 Embracing Aging Expo will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Poncha Springs.

The expo features activities and educational resources geared toward the needs of our aging population.

