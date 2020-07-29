Salida School Board voted to begin the 2020-2021 school year in the green zone at all school buildings in the district.
The vote was 6-1 in favor of the move with board member Jeannie Peters the lone no vote. Peters favored opening in the more restrictive yellow zone. Board member Cheri Post cast her yes vote “with reservations.”
In the green zone, schools will be open with precautions such as:
• Extra spacing wherever feasible.
• Facemasks for fifth grade and older per state mandate with masking as feasible with younger students, but currently not required.
• Extra hand washing. Stations have been set up in schools.
• Basic health-checks for all.
Specials classes would be held with some limitations and all activities would be supported
Random and limited COVID days would be used if needed.
The current calendar for the school year has possible COVID days built in at the end of the school year if necessary.
Transportation manager Evalyn Parks and facilities manager Brandon Hawkins said they are ready with precautions in place.
Other decisions made by the board support in-person and remote learning needs for students as the year progresses and adjustments are made due to changing conditions.
The board approved the HVAC improvements not to exceed $40,000 per year to provide increased circulation of air and MERV filters that can filter 95 percent of particles from the air circulated through the system.
Superintendent Blackburn said it was the right place to spend money to mitigate the risks as much as possible.
Last spring showed the need for increased hotspots in the area and the board approved the purchase of 25 T-Mobile and 25 AT&T hotspots for student learning to improve connectivity for Salida students in case remote learning becomes part of the routine this year.
Lastly, the board approved the creation of five full-time-equivalent positions to supplement the Salida online program, which will be an online option open to families this year.
The positions are not in addition to the current staffing of the district, but will be transfer positions for those teachers. Those teachers will co-teach and act as learning coaches in support of the Colorado Digital Learning Solution program.
In other business the board discussed:
• Partnership programming to support the school opening plan.
• Block scheduling at Salida High School.
• The district’s financial planning document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.