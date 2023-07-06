A request to reduce bond for David Whitcomb, made by his attorney Robert Fisher, was denied Wednesday by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
Whitcomb was arrested May 25 after allegedly running another vehicle off the road using a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver because, he told law enforcement, she wouldn’t get out of his way and he needed to use the bathroom.
At a May 31 bond hearing Murphy raised Whitcomb’s bond from $5,000 cash or surety to $10,000 cash only, citing public safety concerns. He also imposed a ban on driving if Whitcomb made bail.
Some of the reasons Fisher cited for making the request were that Whitcomb was from Colorado and had family in Colorado Springs, his father had offered him a place to stay, and he was employed at his father’s delivery business.
Fisher requested the bond lowered to a $2,500 personal recognizance bond with the stipulation against driving removed so that he could continue working as a driver for his father’s company in Colorado Springs.
Fisher contended that Whitcomb was not a flight risk, that he returned to the scene of the wreck immediately after it occurred and helped redirect vehicles around the scene.
Murphy said his main reason for increasing the bond at the May 31 hearing still held. He said he was more concerned for public safety than Whitcomb being a flight risk.
The female victim of the incident, who appeared via WebEx, said what happened was not an accident and that her vehicle had been hit three times before she went off the road. She said her views on the matter had not changed since the May 31 hearing.
In issuing his denial for bond reduction, Murphy said the danger to the community concerned him, that what allegedly happened was “apparently a very intentional act on the part of Mr. Whitcomb,” and that those actions were “inexplicable.”
Whitcomb will next appear in court at 2 p.m. July 19.
