Employers find good reasons to hire veterans

Veterans leave military service with a wealth of skills and professional experience, yet many find themselves unemployed or underemployed after transitioning to civilian life.
Some of the reasons veterans are assets to a team include better performance, retention, highly skilled, leadership in action, tech experts and teamwork.
Veterans are motivated and self-disciplined workers who can hit the ground running. In fact, 59.1 percent of employers reported that veterans perform “better than” their non-veteran peers, with 37.5 percent saying they performed “about the same” as their non-veteran peers.
The U.S. Postal Service hires many veterans, and currently Salida Post Office is hiring for three positions, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate and assistant rural carrier with pay at $19.06 an hour.
Application forms can be found online at the USPS website. Go to the bottom under careers working at USPS and search for jobs. Resumes can be submitted online, and veterans get a preference because hiring is based on a point system.
“Currently we have three veterans in our employ,” said Manuel A. Ortega, Jr., postmaster. “They are Eric Gentile, Todd David and Gordon Vosburgh.
Veterans also get leave of absence for National Guard orders following normal protocol.
If an applicant passes the exam, it stays on record for three years. At the end it can be extended, but if the person fails the exam he/she can’t retake it for a year.
“My feeling,” Ortega said, “is that anyone who supports this country is more than welcome. They are doing a public service and they are continuing that service from the military into the private sector.”
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson is himself a veteran, having served as an E5 sergeant in the U.S. Marines.
“It was an easy transfer into law enforcement,” he said. “We do hire veterans and it is an easy transfer with police departments across the country structured from military to policing. We have multiple veterans currently employed.”
Hiring comes down to a scoring test process with oral, written and background checks as components.
“We probably give a little edge to veterans because of the easy transition from military to law enforcement,” Johnson said, “but we must be sure to follow federal and state guidelines.”
The Colorado Department of Corrections, which includes Buena Vista Correctional Complex, also has a preference for veterans, following guidelines set forth in the Colorado Constitution and Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994.
“Veterans preference recognizes the potential economic loss suffered by citizens who have served their country in uniform, restores veterans to a favorable competitive position for government employment and acknowledges the larger obligation owed to disabled veterans as well,” said HR Specialist III Barbara Wilson. “The Department of Corrections is a paramilitary organization. Veterans may find this transition to the workforce somewhat easier than other organizations.”
The Colorado Department of Corrections employs over 6,000 staff throughout the state, and of those, 10 percent have identified themselves as veterans. Buena Vista Correctional Complex employs a similar percentage of veterans in a variety of positions. Records indicate that in 2020, 18 percent of agency promotions were veterans.
“(Colorado Department of Corrections) is always hiring,” Wilson said. Buena Vista Correctional Complex “has positions for correctional officers/security staff, food service, teachers, skilled trades, physicians, nurses and mental health to name a few. Positions are posted on our website at cdoc.jobs.”
Buena Vista Correctional Complex also provides paid leave of up to 15 working days within a fiscal year for military service whether for training or active duty.
