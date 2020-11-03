City reopens F Street

F Street is open. After a summer of closure to provide outdoor space for F Street businesses the City of Salida reopened the downtown street Monday.
Barriers were first set up June 4 and many were decorated by local artists.
David Lady, of Salida Public Works said the decision was made to open the street for the winter to facilitate snow removal.
He said it is unclear what might happen next spring and whether the street might be closed again for pedestrian traffic and outdoor seating next summer.
For the time being the painted barriers have been moved next to portions of the Monarch Spur trail.
“A lot of work went into them,” Lady said, so the decision was made to put them where they wouldn’t be damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.