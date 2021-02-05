SHS senior receives Good Citizen Scholarship

Madelyn “Maddie” Porter, 18, a Salida High School senior, is the recipient of the $500 Good Citizenship Scholarship presented by Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
The scholarship is presented to a student who displays the character of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism and is based on the school’s acknowledgement of the winner’s character.
Three local non-DAR judges determined that Porter’s academic record, application and 550 word essay were the best of the three local Good Citizen Award winners.
In presenting the check, Margaret Dean, DAR Good Citizen Scholarship chair, said, “Maddie’s materials have been forwarded to the state committee where she will compete against many other chapter winners and may advance to regional and national competitions.”
Porter is president of the Senior Class at Salida High School and is currently second in her class academically.
She is a member of Student Council and National Honor Society, is a senior writer for The Tenderfoot Times, is involved in band, has been named Student of the Month and Student of the Week and is active in many other school and community organizations and activities.
She thanked DAR for the scholarship which will go towards her education. Her top choice is the University of Washington at Seattle where she plans to study journalism.
DAR, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Washington D.C.
It is a non-profit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism preserving American history and security America’s future through better education for children
DAR members are women 18 and older who can prove descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.
The local chapter is named for Chipeta, second wife of Chief Ouray, who partnered with him in improving relationships between American settlers and the Native Americans in Colorado.
