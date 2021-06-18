Sunday is the deadline for submitting comments on the Chaffee Recreation Plan. To participate, visit https://envisionchaffeecounty.org/thanks-for-being-here/.
Results will be reviewed and added to the plan by the Chaffee Rec Council. A link to the plan can be found at the bottom of the webpage.
The plan will be used to guide future decisions on recreation in Chaffee County.
The plan is divided into four parts: Keep It Clean, Keep It Fun, Keep It Wild and Keep It Going. Scroll down the webpage for descriptions of each part; at the bottom of each description is an “offer feedback” button.
Keep It Clean addresses managing camping and its growth in the county, along with infrastructure such as trash disposal and restrooms.
Keep It Fun focuses on the experience of recreation in the county along with appropriate behaviors when recreating.
Keep It Wild looks at the effect of recreation on wildlife and ways to maintain rural landscapes in the county.
Keep It Going deals with fund management and how to create a legacy of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.