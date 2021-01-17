With the Chaffee Housing Authority nearing completion of its first board, city council will consider two at-large selections on Tuesday at Salida’s work session followed by the regular meeting.
The city is holding both meetings Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday today.
Both Chaffee County and the Town of Buena Vista have recommended Patrick Post and Monica Haskell for the at-large seats on the housing authority, and Salida now must either approve of the appointments or suggest alternatives.
The at-large seats remain unfilled until concurrence between the three member jurisdictions.
There are two other discussion items for the work session, including presentations from Atmos Energy and the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association.
During the regular meeting, Salida will consider a public access agreement with Kitson Holdings.
The area in question has been used by the public for access between the Coors Boat Ramp, the FIBArk building and Riverside Park/F Street.
Pursuant to the directive at the Dec. 15 council meeting, the Parks Recreation Open Space and Trails board reviewed and discussed the Public Access Agreement on Jan. 12.
The PROST board had three principal concerns, addressed in the proposed agreement: continuity of a 6-foot-wide access to be consistently clear and unobstructed through the agreement area; that a “Walk Your Wheels” notice be painted on the concrete for clear visual notice; and that the area be kept safe and clear in winter months through snow and ice removal.
In other business, the consent agenda includes approving both the final settlement for the 2020 Concrete Maintenance Project and also the 2021 Sewer Reconstruction Project.
City Council awarded a construction contract to Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc. on Feb. 4, 2020 for the 2020 Concrete Maintenance Project with a total project budget of $278,312.50.
A change order increasing the project budget to $343,312.50 was approved Aug. 4 in order to complete additional work in the downtown area.
All work was completed within budget and was accepted by public works. The final project construction cost was $300,281.50. The 10 percent retainage in the amount of $30,028.15 has been withheld pending approval of final settlement by council.
The proposed sewer project generally consists of removal and replacement of 6-inch clay mains with 8-inch PVC mains between Park Ave. and Ouray Ave. as well as other point repairs.
The city received six bids for the sewer project, ranging from $215,466 to $338,000 and staff is recommending council select the low bidder, RMS Utilities, Inc. of Alamosa.
The work session is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. while the regular meeting is scheduled to follow at 6 p.m.
Sign up to attend the work session at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
Sign up for the regular meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.