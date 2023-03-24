Skiers and snowboarders of all ages can compete in a slopestyle competition Sunday at Monarch Mountain’s Steel City Terrain Park.
The event was previously scheduled for earlier in the month.
Registration will take place between 9 and 10 a.m. Sunday on the Monarch Deck at a cost of $20 per participant. All competitors are required to have a season pass or day ticket to access the lifts, as well as a signed release of liability waiver by a parent or guardian if underage.
Competitors will meet at 11 a.m. at the top of the Steel City Terrain Park, and the competition will begin at 11:15 a.m.
Each competitor will complete two runs, which will be judged on style, technique and amplitude.
