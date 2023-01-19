The Colorado State Forest Service has added three full-time foresters and expanded the size of its Salida-area field office to accommodate the new staff.

“We tripled the amount of work getting accomplished in Chaffee County since we updated the Community Wildfire Protection Plan in 2020,” forester J.T. Shaver said in a press release. “We’ve also leveraged the local Common Ground funding with multiple state and federal grants to pay for a lot of mitigation work in the next three to four years.”

