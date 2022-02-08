Chaffee County commissioners will consider several land issues at their regular meeting starting at 9 a.m. today.
The Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption will be considered. The matter has been continued several times.
Applicants Warren C. Tomkiewicz III and Karen A. Fortier are requesting to subdivide 19.88 acres at 9540 W. U.S. 50, Salida, into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres. The property is zoned rural, has a shared well, and the new lot will have augmentation or connection to Poncha Springs central water.
An on-site wastewater treatment system will serve the new lot. Access is on an existing shared driveway, in accordance with an existing roadway easement.
Commissioners will consider a request by Harold Starbuck, Melissa Starbuck and Amy Bennett; Paul and Cheryl Jensen; and Cinda and Kenneth Perse for the Starbuck Jensen Perse boundary line adjustment.
The commercial request involves property at 7112 CR 125 and 8080 and 8075 W. U.S. 50 to replat lot 2 of the Starbuck Trusts and Harder Enterprises subdivision exemption; Lot 6 of Embry Estates; and an unplatted tract to create a 60-foot wide strip of property to be used as possible future public access to the Starbuck property.
The strip of land will continue to be used for access for the Jensen and Perse properties.
Commissioners will consider the Milus plat amendment for lot 3, Lazy Daze subdivision replat, brought by Eugene Albert Milus at 8138 Lazy Daze Road. The request seeks to amend the 25-foot setback on the west side to the correct location; to reduce the 25-foot building setback on the east side to the county minimum; and to reduce the existing 30-foot building setback to the Bateman Ditch to 15 feet on the south side of the building envelope. Permission from the ditch owner has been received.
Paul Brinkman for Maysville Cabin, requests to remove the property line between two unplatted non-conforming parcels at 10725 CR 240 and vacant parcel 3685-212-00-033 in Maysville to decrease the nonconformity and merge the two parcels into one parcel.
In addition commissioners will consider:
• A commercial card agreement with UMB Bank.
• A resolution for the Ogden major subdivision preliminary and final plat
• Southern Colorado Economic Development District dues invoice.
• A property lease concerning property at Chaffee County Fairgrounds to Lisa Scanga and Jennifer Bright.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider:
• A request by the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau to fund a sustainable recreation marketing project – Recreation Rangers/Recreation Adopters.
• An airport runway rehabilitation grant for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Entering a consent and subordination document for Centerville Ranch conservation and public access easements.
• The Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs county veterans service officer’s monthly report and certification of pay for January.
• A fee waiver for Sunrise Rotary use of Chaffee County Fairgrounds facilities.
• A special one-time funding request from Department of Human Services funding reserves.
• Payment of bills as submitted.
