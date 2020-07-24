Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 panel discussion at noon today to provide local response updates and present a panel discussion on “How to Boost Your Immune System.”
Presenters include Dr. Erika Gelgand, HRRMC infection control, Sam Van De Velde, exercise physiologist, Jon Fritz, HRRMC diabetes coordinator, Savanna Klimesh, HRRMC health promotion specialist and Andrea Carlstrom CCPH director.
The meeting is accessible online via the COVID-19 Chaffee County page on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, or Zoom (Meeting ID: 957 2677 3396).
