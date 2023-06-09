Salida City Council met with representatives from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors and Neenan Archistruction to discuss costs for the new Salida Fire Station during a work session Monday.

The Neenan representatives explained that due to rising costs of building materials, specifically steel, and the inability to set up a cost-effective geothermal exchange system, the council would need to consider some other options if they want to keep the project near the original projected budget of a little over $15 million, which has since gone up to $16.6 million.

