Salida City Council met with representatives from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors and Neenan Archistruction to discuss costs for the new Salida Fire Station during a work session Monday.
The Neenan representatives explained that due to rising costs of building materials, specifically steel, and the inability to set up a cost-effective geothermal exchange system, the council would need to consider some other options if they want to keep the project near the original projected budget of a little over $15 million, which has since gone up to $16.6 million.
Neenan representatives said a high-volume aquifer at about 200 feet deep limits the depth of geo-thermal wells, and shallower wells would require more wells to meet the energy load. They also said the subsoil of the area is cobble rock, which is unstable, requiring the wells to be cased to prevent collapses.
This combination of additional wells and casing, along with a higher cost overall for these changes, makes the geothermal well exchange program cost-prohibitive.
Council originally decided to use the geothermal exchange system to align with the city’s climate action plan.
Neenan suggested increasing the building’s solar energy options, which would include adding an array of solar panels over the retention pond that will be built on the property.
Two other heating options were presented. The first would be an all-electric system, with an electric boiler serving the hydronic in-floor radiant heat in the apparatus bay with an air-cooled variable refrigerant flow system serving the living and administration areas.
Neenan said this option would lead to a higher investment cost and higher monthly operating cost, with the project costing between $16.6 million and $17.1 million, with an average monthly cost between $2,000 and $12,000.
The second option would be a hybrid option, replacing the hydronic in-floor radiant heat system with a natural gas-fired overhead radiant head system in the apparatus bays and using an air-cooled variable refrigerant flow system in the living and administration building, and a 500 kW generator, which has already been purchased, to cover the building’s electrical load in case of a power outage.
This option would have a lower capital investment cost and a lower monthly operating coast, the Neenan representatives said, with total project costs being between $16.1 million and $16.6 million, with a monthly cost between $2,000 and $5,000.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said he preferred the hybrid option, because when trucks are returned to the bay after being out in cold weather, they will heat up faster with the overhead gas-fired radiant heat system, as opposed to an in-floor radiant heat system.
Council members agreed the hybrid option was the best way to proceed.
