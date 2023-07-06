Ashley Valdez and Imogen Ainsworth from Xcel Energy spoke to Salida City Council during a work session Wednesday about the partnership between the city and Xcel regarding the city’s energy action plan.
Xcel began putting together the program in September and set a 2021 baseline and 2025 targets for local participation in the program. The 2021 baseline for on-site solar participation in Salida was 192 residential and 39 business participants. The 2025 target is 384 residential and 78 business participants. Xcel laid out four strategies to achieve that goal, including advocating for clean, local and resilient energy supply, exploring the adoption of codes and policies that support local renewable energy generation, providing funding and incentives for local residential, commercial and community solar projects and exploring regional opportunities to pursue geothermal energy.
For the residential energy demand-side management participation target, Xcel set the baseline at 38 average annual participants in 2019-2021 and a 2025 target of 208 annual participants. Demand-side management is a strategic approach to energy conservation that seeks to manage consumer demand for energy rather than simply supply it.
The strategies for reaching the 2025 goals include:
Explore the adoption of a policy and/or pilot program to encourage residential energy disclosure, efficiency and electrification at trigger events such as point of sale.
Provide local funding and incentives to support residential energy efficiency and electrification retrofits.
Provide outreach and training to residential developers, architects and contractors on energy efficiency and electrification best practices.
Provide residential education and outreach related to energy efficiency, electrification and renewable energy.
Commercial energy demand-side management strategies are about the same as residential, only applied to commercial buildings. The city’s 2019-2021 baseline averages 11 commercial participants and has a 2025 target of 41.
Ainsworth reported that in 2021, Salida consumed 39,574,282 kilowatts of electricity and 3,465,404 therms of natural gas. She also reported that 71 Salidans participated in the Xcel Energy residential and commercial efficiency programs, while 231 participated in Xcel’s on-site solar programs.
Based on this input, the city put together its energy action plan, with a goal of reducing energy-related carbon emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030 based on the 2021 baseline and achieving net-zero carbon energy use by 2050. This would include having 11 percent of all premises in Salida having on-site solar generation and 6 percent of all premises in Salida participating annually in an energy efficiency program. The goal is to have 84.930 kWh of on-site solar generation annually and electrical savings of 1,300,000 kWh annually.
The energy plan will work alongside the city’s climate action plan to achieve its goals.
After hearing the plan from the Xcel Energy representatives during the work session, which began at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the council approved the plan during its regular meeting, which began at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
